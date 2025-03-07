Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 39,186 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,186 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of CGSM opened at $26.14 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

