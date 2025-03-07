Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

