Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

