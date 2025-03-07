Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,959,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,173,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 222,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 414,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 143,569 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

