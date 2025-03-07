Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,044,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $205.73.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

