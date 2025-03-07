Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) President Thomas A. Martin Sells 18,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KMI opened at $26.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

