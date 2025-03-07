Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $10,795.04 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $10,795.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,457.48. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Todd Berard sold 102 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,707.08.

On Monday, January 6th, Todd Berard sold 343 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $9,267.86.

BLFS opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $20,664,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $19,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $11,113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 262,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

