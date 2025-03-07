World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) CEO Sells 21,507 Shares

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.3 %

World Kinect stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKC. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

