Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 40,000 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,489,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

