Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells $2,073,808.68 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $2,073,808.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,240,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,223,739.56. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ONC opened at $256.97 on Friday. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

