Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells $2,073,808.68 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $2,073,808.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,240,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,223,739.56. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Beigene Price Performance
ONC opened at $256.97 on Friday. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65.
Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beigene
Beigene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beigene
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Bears Sell the Headlines—Time for Bulls to Buy?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Beaten Down Stocks With Quality Fundamentals and Outlook
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.