Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos Sells 31,320 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $111.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $11,860,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Medical Systems
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Palantir Bears Sell the Headlines—Time for Bulls to Buy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Beaten Down Stocks With Quality Fundamentals and Outlook
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.