Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 5.3% increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Miller Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Miller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Miller Industries to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Miller Industries stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

