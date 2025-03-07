MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Zacks reports. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.20%.

MarketWise Stock Down 8.1 %

MKTW opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

