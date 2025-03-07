Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $423.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $8.53 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

