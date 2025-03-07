Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 14.64%.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FLL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,290. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,616.71. This represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,905 shares of company stock worth $574,061. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

