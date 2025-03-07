Q1 Earnings Forecast for CBRE Group Issued By Zacks Research

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $133.52 on Friday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $514,609,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $190,695,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.