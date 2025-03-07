Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,536 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

