iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

