Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

