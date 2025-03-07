2,000 Shares in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Bought by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.64%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $162,123.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,013.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

