Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 287,181 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,181 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

