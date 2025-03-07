Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nova by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 74.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 121.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at about $15,669,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.67.

Nova Stock Down 5.2 %

Nova stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $289.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.71.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

