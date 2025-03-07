Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 185,037 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,618,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,872,000 after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,134,000.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. This represents a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $117.32 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.