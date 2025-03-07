Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $84.08 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

