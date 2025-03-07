Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,119,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of STZ opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

