Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,564 shares of company stock worth $92,693,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

