Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,187,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $568,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $292.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion and a PE ratio of 52.63. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.11.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.