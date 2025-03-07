Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 459.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $12.98 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

