Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after buying an additional 267,836 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

SNPS stock opened at $445.73 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.77 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.01 and its 200-day moving average is $513.09.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

