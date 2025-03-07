Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,783,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,791,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTB opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

