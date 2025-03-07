CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $2,817,160. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMS opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.