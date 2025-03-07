Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Xencor has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.75.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
