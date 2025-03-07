Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Xencor by 127.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Xencor has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.