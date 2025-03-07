What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for WVE FY2025 Earnings?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $10.18 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,047,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,159 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 294,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after purchasing an additional 280,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

