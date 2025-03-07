FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pet Valu Boosted by Raymond James

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

PET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Stock Up 0.5 %

PET stock opened at C$26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$23.32 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

