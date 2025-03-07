Roth Capital Forecasts ARQ’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ARQ in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ARQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ARQ in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

ARQ stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ARQ has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ARQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARQ during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

