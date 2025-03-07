Shake Shack FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $93.57 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $66,349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shake Shack by 154.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,157,000 after buying an additional 395,311 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 68.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after buying an additional 384,131 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

