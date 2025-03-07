Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:COWG)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

COWG stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.