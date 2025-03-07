Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Plans Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:COWG)

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

COWG stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

