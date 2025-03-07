Raymond James Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.12.

Shares of HBM opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.39 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

In related news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$106,105.36. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

