Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 24.6% increase from Sika’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Sika Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Sika has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Sika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

