Q3 Earnings Forecast for ESPR Issued By HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

ESPR stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 171,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 99,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,243 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

