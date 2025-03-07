M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,283 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

