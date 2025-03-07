Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,917 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,917 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $198,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

