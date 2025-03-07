Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,928,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,302.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $493.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,318.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,182.98.
Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.
Texas Pacific Land Profile
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.
