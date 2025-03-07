Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

