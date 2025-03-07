Atria Investments Inc Has $7.10 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 959,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after buying an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 726,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 227,236 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

