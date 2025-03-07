Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Generac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

