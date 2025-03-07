Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.36.

CRL stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

