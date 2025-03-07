Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,445 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.63. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

DDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

In related news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

