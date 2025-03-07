What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for FAF Q1 Earnings?

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,780,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after buying an additional 1,042,145 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 13,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 849,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 842,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after buying an additional 836,314 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.