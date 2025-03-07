Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 189.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in UGI by 46.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

